Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 293.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

AVXL stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 212,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,335,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

