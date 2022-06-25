Cowen Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $54.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and have sold 124,443 shares worth $4,608,848. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

