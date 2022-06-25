Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and sold 124,443 shares worth $4,608,848. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

