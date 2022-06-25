Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 1.90. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

