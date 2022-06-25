Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Target Price at $44.43

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,314,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.