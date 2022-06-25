NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Price Target Increased to GBX 85 by Analysts at Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.10) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($24,528.42).

About NewRiver REIT (Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.