Head to Head Analysis: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and TransAlta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.37 -$428.47 million ($1.06) -10.37

Aqua Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta.

Risk & Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.94, meaning that its stock price is 694% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aqua Power Systems and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAlta 0 3 7 0 2.70

TransAlta has a consensus price target of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Given TransAlta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A TransAlta -12.08% 14.13% 2.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransAlta beats Aqua Power Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems (Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

