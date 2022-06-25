Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $25.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,501,000 after acquiring an additional 715,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,271,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,946,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 246,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

