Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58,401 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 639,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $14,206,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.