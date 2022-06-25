Head to Head Analysis: Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) versus Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Guild’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies $1.74 billion 0.06 -$247.68 million ($6.85) -0.25 Guild $1.58 billion 0.38 $283.77 million $5.39 1.82

Guild has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finance Of America Companies. Finance Of America Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Finance Of America Companies and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 3 0 1 2.50 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $5.53, suggesting a potential upside of 219.36%. Guild has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 57.05%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than Guild.

Risk and Volatility

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies -25.42% 13.28% 1.04% Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guild beats Finance Of America Companies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance Of America Companies (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

