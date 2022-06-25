Analyzing PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PubMatic and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 1 9 0 2.90 Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $40.10, suggesting a potential upside of 123.27%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 88.98%. Given PubMatic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PubMatic and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 4.11 $56.60 million $1.00 17.96 Health Catalyst $241.93 million 3.87 -$153.21 million ($3.10) -5.57

PubMatic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 23.74% 21.35% 10.82% Health Catalyst -57.95% -19.88% -11.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PubMatic beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

