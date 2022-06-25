Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,230 by Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,230 ($76.31) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.42) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,850.77 ($71.67).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,979 ($60.99) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,553.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,518.54. The firm has a market cap of £80.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

