Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $59.89

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 123.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 91,742 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Castellan Group raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 94,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

