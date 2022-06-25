Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) PT at $159.91

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSE A opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $133.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

