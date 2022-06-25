Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $143.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

