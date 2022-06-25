Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $143.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.90.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.