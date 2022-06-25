Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 740 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 740 ($9.06) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.65) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.13) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 609.09 ($7.46).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 446.25 ($5.47) on Thursday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 493.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £58.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

