Analysts Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $183.11

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.11.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

