Analyzing Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viper Networks and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repay $219.26 million 5.74 -$50.08 million ($0.28) -49.61

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Networks and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80

Repay has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.39%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Repay -8.63% 6.85% 3.79%

Summary

Repay beats Viper Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

