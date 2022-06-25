Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $137.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,547 shares of company stock worth $1,546,828. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ambarella by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $118.05. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

