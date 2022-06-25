Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $137.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.53.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,547 shares of company stock worth $1,546,828. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $118.05. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ambarella (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.