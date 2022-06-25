Comparing F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) & Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Phio Pharmaceuticals and F-star Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 F-star Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

Phio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 783.26%. F-star Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 361.66%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than F-star Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and F-star Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 463.93 -$13.29 million ($0.92) -0.74 F-star Therapeutics $21.17 million 6.51 -$31.28 million ($1.54) -4.15

Phio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than F-star Therapeutics. F-star Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and F-star Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.04% -46.47% F-star Therapeutics N/A -36.13% -28.30%

Summary

F-star Therapeutics beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT. It has collaborations with AgonOx Inc. on clinical development of novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients. It is also developing first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial targeting the costimulatory CD137 receptor and the inhibitory PD-L1 ligand. In addition, the company is also evaluating FS120 and SB 11285 for patients with advanced cancers, which are under Phase 1 clinical trials. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

