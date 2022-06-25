Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Down 17.7%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shares traded down 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.65. 3,321,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,442,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.29.
The company has a market cap of C$192.99 million and a P/E ratio of 36.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
