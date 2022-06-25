Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Down 17.7%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shares traded down 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.65. 3,321,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,442,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.29.

The company has a market cap of C$192.99 million and a P/E ratio of 36.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

