William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

LESL opened at $16.23 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

