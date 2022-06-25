ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $986.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 986 ($12.08) and last traded at GBX 993 ($12.16), with a volume of 694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 988 ($12.10).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,072.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,157.61. The stock has a market cap of £684.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Sandra Pajarola acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,043 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($127,756.00).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

