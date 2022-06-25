Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.30. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4,525 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCHDF. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.53) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

