Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Down 27.8%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 104,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 568,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 million and a PE ratio of -22.50.
Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)
