TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.50

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 547354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.27).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.57.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50.

In other news, insider Richard Burwood purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($26,212.64).

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.