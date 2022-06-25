Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Shares of SGEN opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.37. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $57,872.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,591 shares of company stock worth $7,516,752. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Seagen by 1,544.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 102.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

