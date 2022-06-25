American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.70

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 140664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
The company has a market cap of $760.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other American Woodmark news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $143,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $556,917. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth $127,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
