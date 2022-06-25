American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.70

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 140664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

The company has a market cap of $760.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $143,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $556,917. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth $127,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

