J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $663.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 663 ($8.12) and last traded at GBX 681.50 ($8.35), with a volume of 191563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 688 ($8.43).

A number of brokerages have commented on JDW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.33).

The stock has a market cap of £878.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 723.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 811.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,470.73). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,212 shares of company stock valued at $884,104.

About J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

