Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the insurance provider's stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.75% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

Progressive stock opened at $115.99 on Thursday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

