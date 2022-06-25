AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.97

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 6817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

