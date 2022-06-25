Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 7212119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 42.0% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.3% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

