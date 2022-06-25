Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.38

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 3752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

