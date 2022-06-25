AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

