Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $196.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America to $196.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.52.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 139.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.