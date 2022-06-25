The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $41.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.