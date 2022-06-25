SVB Leerink Cuts Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $38.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 111.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

