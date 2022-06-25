Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE VNT opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Vontier has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

