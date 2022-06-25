ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

ASLN opened at $0.49 on Thursday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 118,919 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

