Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) PT Raised to $4.50

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 192.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE WRN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

