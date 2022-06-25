Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Raised to SEK 390

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 385 to SEK 390 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.