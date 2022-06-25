National Bank Financial Increases Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to C$27.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

SGML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

NASDAQ SGML opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium (Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.