Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 192.21% from the stock’s current price.

WRN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

