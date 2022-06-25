Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Raised to GBX 3,230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,160 ($38.71) to GBX 3,230 ($39.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLWYF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($47.59) to GBX 3,870 ($47.40) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.90) to GBX 3,289 ($40.29) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,463.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. Bellway has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

