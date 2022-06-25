Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

SWIM opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $944.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 399,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

