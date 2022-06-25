Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.
SWIM opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $944.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
