SVB Leerink Lowers Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target to $9.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 232.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AFMD opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

