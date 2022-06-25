Berenberg Bank Boosts Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target to GBX 300

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AGPIF stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.53.
