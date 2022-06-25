Berenberg Bank Boosts Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target to GBX 300

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AGPIF stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

