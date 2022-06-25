Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

TT stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 45.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 368,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,573 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

