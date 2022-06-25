Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

DTIL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.83. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

