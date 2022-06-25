UBS Group Cuts The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Price Target to GBX 5,000

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 5,365 ($65.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.24) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BKGFF opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $67.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58.
About The Berkeley Group
