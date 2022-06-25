UBS Group Cuts The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Price Target to GBX 5,000

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 5,365 ($65.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.24) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKGFF opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $67.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

